Jaguars signing Elliott Fry

Getty Images

Reports out of Jaguars camp on Thursday had kickers Ryan Santoso and Andrew Mevis seriously struggling to connect on their field goals.

So they’ve already decided to make a move early on in camp.

Jacksonville is signing kicker Elliott Fry, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The Jaguars held a tryout for four kickers on Friday and Fry was the one they wanted.

Fry has bounced around to several different organizations over the last few seasons, including the Bears, Ravens, Panthers, Buccaneers, Falcons, Chiefs, Packers, and Bengals. But he’s appeared in just three games — one for Atlanta, one for Cincinnati, and one for Kansas City.

Fry’s connected on 5-of-6 field goals and 5-of-7 extra points while sending 50 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

The Jaguars signed Mevis as an undrafted free agent in the spring. They signed Santoso as a free agent in March.