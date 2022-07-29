Jamal Adams will play with “special cast” on his broken finger

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams got healthy in the offseason. Then, on the first day of practice, he broke a finger after getting it stuck in a helmet.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Adams will return to practice with a club on his hand. He’ll play while wearing a special cast.

Surgery after the season, per the report, is “likely.”

Obviously, the apparatus will make it harder for Adams to use the hand, reducing the likelihood of interceptions and fumble recoveries.

Adams has a history of playing through injuries, and of playing with with the kind of intensity that results in more injuries. He missed five games in 2021, and four in 2020.

He missed only two total games in his first three seasons. In 2018, he was named a first-team All Pro.