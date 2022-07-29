Joey Bosa on Khalil Mack: I feel we’re going to have a close bond by the end of this year

USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers made some significant moves to add to their defense during the offseason, one of which was trading for edge rusher Khalil Mack.

He becomes Joey Bosa‘s new running mate in Los Angeles. And this week, Bosa said he feels like the pair will have a strong partnership in the coming season.

“Me and Khalil, I feel like we’re definitely going to have a close bond by the end of this year,” Bosa said in his Thursday press conference. “We kind of are together all practice, talking football the whole time. We have complementary styles, I think. We rush quite differently, so we can both learn a lot from each other. And, obviously, all the guys inside, it’s a big addition to add.”

Mack is plenty familiar with the AFC West having spent half of his eight-year career with the Raiders. But he comes to L.A. with a bit of a different playing style than Bosa, which is something that can benefit both players.

“I think sometimes those are the best people you can learn from because it’s a different feel and they see things that you don’t see, they use technique that maybe you haven’t learned or used before,” Bosa said. “So at the end of the day, we both do similar things here and there. But we definitely have different styles and we’ve just been practicing and learning from each other. I try to teach him and the young guys as much as I can. But at the same time, I just try to watch him and learn what I can just from watching him.”

Mack had never played fewer than 14 games in a season before 2021, when a foot injury limited him to seven contests. He was still plenty productive in those games, registering 5.0 sacks with six tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Bosa recorded 10.5 sacks, five TFLs, and 20 QB hits last season, also totaling seven forced fumbles in 16 games.

If both players stay healthy in 2022, they should form one of the best pass-rushing duos in the league.