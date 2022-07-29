Joey Bosa on Khalil Mack: I feel we’re going to have a close bond by the end of this year

Posted by Myles Simmons on July 29, 2022, 1:20 PM EDT
The Chargers made some significant moves to add to their defense during the offseason, one of which was trading for edge rusher Khalil Mack.

He becomes Joey Bosa‘s new running mate in Los Angeles. And this week, Bosa said he feels like the pair will have a strong partnership in the coming season.

“Me and Khalil, I feel like we’re definitely going to have a close bond by the end of this year,” Bosa said in his Thursday press conference. “We kind of are together all practice, talking football the whole time. We have complementary styles, I think. We rush quite differently, so we can both learn a lot from each other. And, obviously, all the guys inside, it’s a big addition to add.”

Mack is plenty familiar with the AFC West having spent half of his eight-year career with the Raiders. But he comes to L.A. with a bit of a different playing style than Bosa, which is something that can benefit both players.

“I think sometimes those are the best people you can learn from because it’s a different feel and they see things that you don’t see, they use technique that maybe you haven’t learned or used before,” Bosa said. “So at the end of the day, we both do similar things here and there. But we definitely have different styles and we’ve just been practicing and learning from each other. I try to teach him and the young guys as much as I can. But at the same time, I just try to watch him and learn what I can just from watching him.”

Mack had never played fewer than 14 games in a season before 2021, when a foot injury limited him to seven contests. He was still plenty productive in those games, registering 5.0 sacks with six tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Bosa recorded 10.5 sacks, five TFLs, and 20 QB hits last season, also totaling seven forced fumbles in 16 games.

If both players stay healthy in 2022, they should form one of the best pass-rushing duos in the league.

6 responses to “Joey Bosa on Khalil Mack: I feel we’re going to have a close bond by the end of this year

  1. The Raiders are in big trouble unless Davante Adams can fill those HUGE offensive line holes. Raiders used their critical draft picks that went Green Bay for Adams. Biggest off season blunder of 2022. Derek Carr already struggles in the pocket, prepare to run for you life!

  3. Mack will be dominating the AFC West, especially the Raiders. Should be fun to watch the Chargers battle Denver and KC for the division.

    The Raiders will be lucky to finish 5-12.

  4. Really good move by Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco to find another premium edge rusher to complement Bosa. Pass rusher is the most important position in the AFC West after quarterback.

  5. Mack went to the Bears and that move took them directly to the post season. Mack going to the Chargers is going to yield better results. The Chargers are clearly the team that is most improved in that division.

  6. They will have plenty of time to bond on the injured list as neither of these two can play a full 17 game season.

