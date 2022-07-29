Kadarius Toney feels “more confident” this year: I’m just here to be who I am

Getty Images

The Giants made Kadarius Toney the 20th overall selection a year ago. The season did not go as expected for the team or the receiver.

But with a new General Manager, a new coaching staff and a new offense, Toney gets a new start.

“Yeah, I feel more confident,” he said, via Patricia Traina of SI.com. “It’s just all about experience. Last year, I was just a rookie coming in kind of young and getting to learn everything. I had experience on the field, had my ups and downs, and I’m just here to be who I am.”

Toney had foot issues that limited his work in the spring of 2021 after a late start due to a delay in signing his contract. He then dealt with COVID-19 and a hamstring injury during training camp. Toney expressed frustration with a limited role early in the regular season before missing six of the final seven games with another bout of COVID, an oblique injury and a shoulder injury.

He was ejected from a loss to the Cowboys for throwing a punch.

It added up to a disappointing and frustrating rookie season as he made 39 catches for 420 yards and no touchdowns.

Toney did not report to the first days of the offseason program this spring, which led to chatter about the team listening to trade offers for him, and he had arthroscopic surgery on a knee that limited his practice time once he did report.

But things are going much better in training camp. He loves the new offensive system, saying it isn’t as “pen and paper” as other systems were with route running.

“It gives us a chance to win instead of having to do it a certain way every time,” Toney said. “It’s all about chemistry with Danny (Jones), too. The coaches can only draw up the plays; we have to execute it at the end of the day.”

Toney is optimistic about this season, though he claims to have set no personal goals.

“I just do whatever I can to help the team, in whatever way I can,” Toney said.