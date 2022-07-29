Nick Bosa calls this his “most enjoyable camp” because he’s healthy

Getty Images

This time a year ago, Nick Bosa still was working his way back from a torn ACL in his left knee. He made it back for the 2021 season opener and played 51 snaps and had a sack and two quarterback hits.

He ended up playing all 17 games and earned his second Pro Bowl after a career-high 15.5 sacks and a league-best 21 quarterback hits.

Not having to rehab has made this camp a better camp for Bosa, with coach Kyle Shanahan saying, “I think his game can even get better the more he practices.”

“Yeah, it’s been completely different,” Bosa said, via Eduardo Razo of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Last year, I didn’t really take any reps until a couple of weeks before the year.

“So just being able to get out there and have my body adapt to playing football has been the most enjoyable camp that I’ve been a part of because I feel good, which makes everything a lot better.”