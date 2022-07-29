Panthers “nowhere near” point of evaluating quarterbacks

USA Today Sports

The Panthers have split reps with the first team between quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield over the first two practices of training camp and that arrangement should be in place for a while.

That was the message from head coach Matt Rhule when he was asked about where things stand with the quarterbacks on Thursday. Rhule said that the goal for now is to “get them off to a good start” and that any evaluation of how things are going will be a task for the future.

“We’re nowhere near the point of evaluating who’s where. This was Baker’s second practice ever with us. I can’t really evaluate that yet,” Rhule said, via Ellis L. Williams of the Charlotte Observer. “I would expect to see things pretty much 50-50 for the immediate future. At some point, we’ll make some decisions. But I think that’s a long way off.”

The Panthers host the Commanders in their first preseason game on August 13 and Rhule’s comments suggest that the competition will still be running when they get to that date.