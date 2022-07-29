Patrick Mahomes: It’s weird when Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, and I get criticism others don’t

Posted by Myles Simmons on July 29, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT
The “homework clause” that the Cardinals said they removed from Kyler Murray‘s new contract has been making waves across the league all week.

Those extended to Missouri on Friday, where quarterback Patrick Mahomes held an early camp press conference. The 2018 MVP was asked if, given recent anonymous comments about him being a “streetball” quarterback and the revelations about Murray’s contract, he feels he’s evaluated differently because he’s a Black quarterback.

“I don’t want to go that far and say that,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, the Black quarterback has had to battle to be in this position that we are, to have this many guys in the league playing. And I think every day we’re proving that we should’ve been playing the whole time. We’ve got guys that think just as well as they can use their athleticism.

“So it always is weird when you see guys like me, Lamar [Jackson], Kyler kind of get that on them and other guys don’t. But at the same time, we’re going to go out there and prove ourselves every day to show that we can be some of the best quarterbacks in the league.”

Mahomes has long understood his status and stature in the league as a Black quarterback, so it’s not surprising to see him navigate through that kind of question. And Jackson has certainly been subjected to his share of criticism throughout his career, including those who suggested as he was coming into the league that he should switch positions.

Mahomes and Jackson have both won MVPs. Mahomes and Murry have both earned second contracts, and Jackson may not be far behind as he and the Ravens are currently working on an extension. Murray may not have accomplished as much from an on-field accolade standpoint in the NFL, but there should be no doubt that he can play quarterback at a high level.

  1. Am I missing something? When has Mahomes been criticized? I’m a die-hard Raider fan who hates everything about the Chiefs, but the guy ihas been among the top 3 quarterbacks since he’s entered the league. The worst the guy has done is lead his team to nothing less than an AFC championship game each year as a starter. I have nothing but the upmost respect for that guy, but I hate that he plays for KC.

  2. So what criticism has Russell Wilson faced then??? I can’t recall much unless it was to call him a game manager early in his career.

  3. Don’t even HINT at the race card, Pat. Cousins, Baker, Roders all get tons of criticism heaped on the daily.

  4. Kinda seems like he’s off base on this one. Tua is constantly getting criticized. Baker is constantly criticized. Kyler is the one who’s brought the criticism to himself. Lamar is criticized for failing in the big moments. I’m sorry Patrick but the color of the skin isn’t the reason for criticism. Heck the only criticism I’ve seen levied against Mahomes is because of his family, which again is within his control. Not everything has to be racist.

  9. Sounds like he’s trying to stand up for Jackson and Murray. Murray was way overpaid and Jackson should get as much as Murray based in performance. Making them both overrated. No QB should be making more than Mahomes, Rodgers, Brady or Allen. Yet here’s these middle tier guys killing it. It only will only push the cap higher, making everyone more money. Meanwhile we pay their salaries…

  10. Every QB gets criticized, many non-black QB’s get criticized much more than privileged Pat does. Maybe Pat’s mad that somebody called him out on an aspect of his game that he knows is true. He’s a great QB, yes. Does he usually bail after his first read and go “street-ball”? Also yes.

    It’s your brand, dude. Just go with it.

  11. Uh, Derek Carr gets ripped on a regular basis. It has nothing to do with the color of his skin.

  12. Difference is Mahomes has won a championship and can pass the ball.
    The other 2 cant and wont.

  14. The skin color of a QB has never been an issue for me. I am not a hero. I am just someone who identifies as a man…

  15. Nonsense. Garoppolo, Daniel Jones, Trubisky, Carr, Rodgers, Tua…on and on. If you make the most money on the team and you handle the ball every single offensive play, you should be ready for criticism.

  16. Yeah…

    He isn’t wrong, as much as this post will get down voted.

    Sure QBs get constant scrutiny… but Jackson, Murray, Hurts etc just seem to get more.

    What exactly has Murray done to cause such scorn ???

    Lose a playoff game to the eventual Super Bowl Champions in their building ??

    Did anybody watch Mac Jones playoff game?? Nobody talks about how bad it was..(and it was awful)

  17. It is always interesting when white guys want to tell Black people how to feel about racism. Guess what guys, your ancestors weren’t slaves and your race has not been subjected to over 200 years of discrimination.

  18. Put that card back in the deck and leave it there. That’s the hand that never wins.

  19. the position comes with scrutiny. more black qbs = more black qbs being scrutinzed. quit looking for things that arent there

  21. Patrick Mahomes is one of the most highly-respected players in the entire NFL.

  22. Yeah … like Baker Mayfield, and Josh Rosen, and Sam Darnold, and Mitch Trubisky never get and negative criticisms.

  23. Oh please. Always the victim. Two guys making a quarter billion and another that’s about to. Meanwhile Baker has got roasted all year and makes peanuts by comparison.

  24. Murray may not have accomplished as much from an on-field accolade standpoint in the NFL, but there should be no doubt that he can play quarterback at a high level.
    —————————————————————————————–
    Outside of the Cardinals I think there’s plenty of doubt if Murray can play at a high level. Sure, he’s shown flashes but has lacked consistency along with injuries and fading as the year goes on. Until he delivers a full, consistent season along with playoff success he’s still deserving of doubt. To be clear just because the Cardinals gave him a large second contract doesn’t change the fact there’s more questions then answers about what type of NFL career Murray is going to have.

  27. This is a really poor look for Mahomes. An infinitesimally small % of the public cares about the color of a QB’s (or anyone else’s) skin. It’s an especially poor look for a QB who has received exceptionally little criticism over the course of his career.

    Very disappointed to see Mahomes saying this and I say this as a person of color.

  28. He’s right in that the criticism is usually different for black QB’s than it is for white ones. They all get tons of it, but there is a clear difference in how it’s delivered as well as the type of criticism.

  30. Criticism towards a QB is usually specific, what you have and haven’t done at this level.

    Don’t pretend like you don’t know that, Patrick.

