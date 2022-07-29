Patriots sign Josh Hammond

Getty Images

The Patriots announced they signed first-year receiver Josh Hammond on Friday.

Hammond, 24, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent in 2020. He signed with the Jaguars out of Florida on April 27, 2020.

He spent the majority of the past two seasons on Jacksonville’s practice squad. Hammond was elevated to the active roster for two games last season, seeing limited action against the Jets and Colts.

The Jaguars waived him on May 16, and the Eagles claimed Hammond off waivers before cutting him on July 26.

The Patriots also activated center David Andrews and punter Jake Bailey after they passed physicals, allowing them to return to practice.