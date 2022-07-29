Raiders sign Austin Walter, put Kyler Fackrell on IR

Getty Images

The Raiders announced a pair of roster moves on Friday.

Running back Austin Walter has been signed to the 90-man roster. They opened a space for him by placing linebacker Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve, which means that Fackrell will not be playing for the team this season.

Walter played in four games for the Jets last season. He ran 26 times for 101 yards and a touchdown and also caught a pair of passes. Walter also played in one game for the Giants in 2019 and four games for the 49ers in 2020.

Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, Brandon Bolden, Ameer Abdullah, fourth-round pick Zamir White, and seventh-round pick Brittain Brown are the other backs on the Raiders depth chart.