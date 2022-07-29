Rodney Hudson contemplated retirement but now is all in for 2022

Getty Images

Rodney Hudson is close to the end. He knows it. The center said that’s why he skipped the Cardinals’ entire offseason program, including the mandatory minicamp, to determine whether he wanted to return for 2022.

“Like any other season, you take some time off, spend some time with your family,” Hudson said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “In this sport, we all say family comes before football, but that’s somewhat untrue.”

Hudson said he has no idea how close he came to calling it quits.

“I don’t have a meter,” he said.

But Hudson, who turned 33 earlier this month, definitely considered his family life and health as he contemplated playing a 12th NFL season.

“Those things, at my age, you at least start to think about them,” Hudson said.

Hudson chuckled when asked if he was fined for his unexcused absence from mandatory minicamp but declined to answer. He also didn’t have an answer as to whether he will play beyond this season.

Hudson appears to be taking a one-year-at-a-time approach.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury joked that the Cardinals “held group prayers at the office” for Hudson’s return, and all’s well now that Hudson is all in for 2022.

“When you come in, it’s all this, all the time,” Hudson said. “Which is what I think it’s supposed to be. When you start the season, you’re all in.”