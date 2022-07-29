Ron Rivera expects Chase Young to miss some regular season time

Getty Images

Commanders defensive end Chase Young is currently on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from last season’s torn ACL and it looks like his stay on that list will be on the longer side.

Head coach Ron Rivera was a guest on 106.7 The Fan on Friday morning and Young’s status was one of the topics of conversation during his appearance. Rivera said he likes how Young has been coming along and that he thinks the rehab process will benefit the 2020 first-round pick because it will allow him to focus on fundamentals that will help him be more successful as a pass rusher.

Rivera also said it will be some time before we see the results of that work on the field in the regular season.

“He’s probably going to miss a little bit of time,” Rivera said.

Washington opens with a home games against the Jaguars and Eagles sandwiched around a trip to Detroit. It will be October when that stretch is over and that may be the first time Young finds his way into the lineup.