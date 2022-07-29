Ryan Kerrigan retires

Getty Images

Veteran pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan has announced his retirement.

Kerrigan was Washington’s first-round draft pick in 2011 and he played 10 seasons with the team before signing with the Eagles last year. He announced his retirement through the Commanders.

The 33-year-old Kerrigan was a four-time Pro Bowler and is Washington’s all-time leader with 95.5 career sacks and 26 career forced fumbles.

Kerrigan became a free agent in March and probably could have found a team willing to sign him to a training camp roster, but after playing only a limited role with the Eagles last year, he has decided to hang them up in the place where he had his greatest success.