Ryan Kerrigan retires

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 29, 2022, 1:12 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v Washington Redskins
Getty Images

Veteran pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan has announced his retirement.

Kerrigan was Washington’s first-round draft pick in 2011 and he played 10 seasons with the team before signing with the Eagles last year. He announced his retirement through the Commanders.

The 33-year-old Kerrigan was a four-time Pro Bowler and is Washington’s all-time leader with 95.5 career sacks and 26 career forced fumbles.

Kerrigan became a free agent in March and probably could have found a team willing to sign him to a training camp roster, but after playing only a limited role with the Eagles last year, he has decided to hang them up in the place where he had his greatest success.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Ryan Kerrigan retires

  1. Wow – what a wonderful player he was here. Wishing him only the best moving forward. Go Ryan Kerrigan, Go Boilermakers, Go Washington!!!

  2. Kerrigan was one of those hard-working lunch pail guys who wasn’t a barn-burner but was sneakily consistent. It almost felt like because he didn’t show a ton of flash or have insane speed, teams forgot about him and then he’d make them remember.

    Fun guy, chill personality, charitable, high motor. Loved his radio bit on Grant and Danny where he would take calls during Valentine’s Day and read overly-sappy love poems to women. Or the bit where he disguised himself as a sports store employee and would try to sell people Kerrigan jerseys. Both bits worth looking up for a laugh.

    I saw his pick-6 against Atlanta in his rookie season in person and shredded my vocal cords screaming like an elemental beast. Thanks for being a great Skin, Ryan.

  4. He wasn’t a super star, but one of the best players, men and citizens who’s ever come through this franchise. Class, reliability, dependability and accountability is what you think of when it comes to Kerrigan. He represented the DMV and his family well. I wish him all the best in his future.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.