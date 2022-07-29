Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield share first-team reps on Friday

USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, Sam Darnold got all the first-team reps. On Thursday, they went to Baker Mayfield. On Friday, they’re sharing the plays with the starting offense.

Darin Gantt of Panthers.com has the updates from the third day of practice.

Ultimately, Darnold or Mayfield will earn the starting job. Most assume it will be Mayfield, since the team traded for him at a time when it already had Darnold. Former Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme thinks Darnold has the edge, since he was there for the offseason.

If so, it will be harder for Mayfield to prepare for Week One if he’s not getting more of the reps now. The sooner he performs so well that it’s clear he’s the better option, the sooner he’ll get all of the first-team reps.

The sooner that happens for the Panthers, the better off everyone will be.