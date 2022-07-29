San Diego relocation lawsuit is dismissed

Getty Images

The NFL likely will finish 2-1 in relocation lawsuits.

A judge in San Diego has dismissed the taxpayer action challenging the move of the Chargers to Los Angeles.

Beyond the obvious technical issues — including lack of legal standing and untimely filing of the claim — the judge found that the complaint does not allege specific facts that show how the NFL and the Chargers failed to engage in good-faith negotiations with San Diego. The decision points out that several ballot measures for funding a new stadium were attempted, but failed. Basically, San Diego had a chance to address the issues, and San Diego decided not to do so.

The decision will be subject to appeal, as decisions like this always are. Having the right to appeal and having real grounds to prevail on appeal are two very different concepts, however.

The league has prevailed to date in an antitrust action filed regarding the move of the Raiders from Oakland to Las Vegas. The only loss came in Missouri, where the relocation of the Rams ultimately cost $790 million in settlement.