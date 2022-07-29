Vikings inducting Jared Allen into their Ring of Honor

Posted by Charean Williams on July 29, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT
The Vikings will induct Jared Allen into their Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony of the Oct. 30 game against the Cardinals.

“When we traded for Jared, his impact on the team was immediate,” Vikings owner/chairman Zygi Wilf said in a statement. “His talent as a pass rusher was a perfect addition to the defense and helped make us one of the best units in the NFL. The type of teammate he was in the locker room and person he was within the community were as equally important as his play on the field. He belongs in the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor.”

Allen played for the Vikings from 2008-13, earning three All-Pro honors and four Pro Bowls in those six seasons. The defensive end set the team record for sacks in a season with 22 in 2011, a mark that ranks tied for third in NFL history.

He ranked in the NFL’s top 10 in sacks in each of his six seasons in Minnesota, and his 136 career sacks rank as the 12th-most in NFL history. Allen is tied for the NFL record with four career safeties, all coming with the Vikings, including an NFL season-record-tying pair in 2008.

“Jared played with a passion, energy and drive that few players are able to match for as long as he did,” Vikings owner/president Mark Wilf said in a statement. “He raised the level of play for everyone around him with his relentless approach, and he set a positive example with his engagement in the Minnesota community. We are excited he will join the Vikings’ Ring of Honor and forever be remembered as a Viking.”

Allen is the seventh defensive lineman to join the team’s Ring of Honor. His addition brings the Vikings’ Ring of Honor to 27 members: Fran Tarkenton, Alan Page, Jim Finks, Bud Grant, Paul Krause, Fred Zamberletti, Jim Marshall, Ron Yary, Korey Stringer, Mick Tingelhoff, Carl Eller, Cris Carter, Bill Brown, Jerry Burns, Randall McDaniel, Chuck Foreman, John Randle, Scott Studwell, Chris Doleman, Matt Blair, Joey Browner, Ahmad Rashad, Randy Moss, Dennis Green, Steve Jordan and Kevin Williams.

10 responses to “Vikings inducting Jared Allen into their Ring of Honor

  1. How many super bowl trophies did those ring of honor players bring home?

  2. That’s how desperate the Vikings are, inducting Chiefs players now because their history is so barren.

  5. A team can afford to have a huge ring of honor when it doesn’t have to save space for a Super Bowl trophy.

  7. Then Chiefs’ GM Carl Peterson chose to pay woman abusing Larry Johnson big bucks rather than keep Jared Allen. which nearly makes him as bad a GM Scott Pioli.

  8. Packer trolls will be packer trolls. Just can’t help themselves from being first to post on a Vikings thread. Living in your heads (as small as that is) rent free for as long as you’ve been alive.

  9. Hmmmmm. 27 inductees in their history in what’s recognized as the easiest team HOF to enter in the league (or in the Vikes case, just a ring of honor)?

    Wow, by comparison Green Bay has over 130 players in their hall, considered the most difficult to enter, which I guess makes it easier to understand why they lead the league with a whoppin 14 world titles.

    The Vikings’ might want to consider hanging up a participation ribbon for each of these 27 in their trophy case (if they have one).

  10. ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    July 29, 2022 at 7:40 pm
    Packer trolls will be packer trolls. Just can’t help themselves from being first to post on a Vikings thread.
    /////////////////////
    Oh, the irony.

