Why did the Cardinals rip up the Kyler Murray homework clause?

It was supposed to be a great week from the Cardinals. It was anything but that.

They’d signed their franchise quarterback to a deal that ostensibly keeps him around for seven years. They’d introduced an awesome alternate helmet. They’d opened training camp with the same glass-half-full optimism that permeates the league.

Along the way, they stepped on a rake, thanks to the misguided decision to insist that Kyler Murray‘s new contract reduce to writing a requirement to put in four hours of film study per week.

So why did they try to un-step on it?

Here’s a theory, one that may be supported by chatter that has made the rounds in league circles. Murray, as the rumors go, was (and perhaps still is) considering the possibility of firing agent Erik Burkhardt. If that happens, the new agent make no money at all under the deal Burkhardt negotiated. Instead, the new agent would get paid only if/when the current deal is ripped up and replaced with a new one.

The Cardinals surely don’t want Murray to have a new agent. If he gets one, the Cardinals immediately are on the clock to do a new deal — especially if the new agent demands what would essentially be a financial apology from the team.

So it was smart to get rid of it. It would have been smarter to never have it in the first place. Still, every team makes mistakes. Some teams rectify them, and other teams double down. To their credit, the Cardinals didn’t double down.

None of this changes the fact that the entire episode raises questions about Murray that previously didn’t exist. That won’t change, and that could set the stage for an eventual divorce.

32 responses to “Why did the Cardinals rip up the Kyler Murray homework clause?

  3. Normally when you shove a tablet in a child’s face, they shut up. Not so with this particular child. Good luck, Arizona.

  4. If the Cardinals were smart they would have drafted Bosa over Murray, but I digress.

  6. I’m starting to think that Kyler actually did read his contract, leaked the homework clause, had his unscheduled tantrum and ultimately got his way.

  7. How Keim is still employed, I have no idea. He’ll never be a GM anywhere else in the NFL unless the Jets or Dolphins hire him.

  9. Wrong. They definitely doubled down on their stupidity. It was the one out they had on their guaranteed contract with this spoiled brat.

  10. Even though they removed the clause, Kyler’s study habits are now public knowledge so he will have to show improvement or answer if he looks bad, especially late in the season.

  11. I would sue Murray…he SIGNED a contract and in less than 48 hours he’s whining about it. I was under the impression he was a college graduate and can read.

  13. They simply decided to give the baby his bottle. Imagine getting a contract for that much money and then crying about it…

  14. There are now four parties involved in a contract negotiation:

    -GM
    -agent
    -player
    -player’s twitter account

  15. Why? Because he’d whine and wouldn’t do it. And when his career is done he’ll wonder why zero coaching opportunities are offered him.

  16. “If he gets one, the Cardinals immediately are on the clock to do a new deal — especially if the new agent demands what would essentially be a financial apology from the team.”

    ___________

    If contracts worked that way every player would have a new agent every single year. Nothing a new agent “demanded” would mean a thing.

  17. If the Cardinals were smart they would have drafted Bosa over Murray, but I digress.
    —————————————

    100% Agree !!

    Guaranteed Nick Bosa studies for the 5 games he will suit up for evert year.

  18. 1st thought I had was to fire the agent. He still should. You can’t let this happen, it is the whole reason Kyler hires you in the first place.

  19. The question that should be asked is why did Murray sign that contract knowing it had that clause? Every reporter needs to ask him until he gives a real answer.

  20. Because they are a weak organization. If You have to have a “homework clause” You probably shouldn’t be signing the player, especially for huge money.

  21. I Like Turtles says:
    I’m starting to think that Kyler actually did read his contract, leaked the homework clause, had his unscheduled tantrum and ultimately got his way.
    ————–
    Aren’t contracts and terms filed and available to media who have access?
    Not that I disagree with the sentiment, sure seemed to work out.

  22. BuckyBadger says:
    July 29, 2022 at 12:25 pm
    1st thought I had was to fire the agent. He still should. You can’t let this happen, it is the whole reason Kyler hires you in the first place.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    My guess is, no one thought it was a big deal until the media got a hold of it. Im sure Kyler was aware of it when he signed the deal, and that both parties thought it was a simple enough term to meet – it was no big deal. But frankly, he has been paid a substantial amount of money that will more than set him up for life. The clause is only a big deal if Murray isn’t able to perform on the field. If he is sensitive about this, the Cardinals made a huge mistake in locking him up – because there will likely be other criticism thrown his way over the length of this contract.

  23. I assume that Murray claiming that he felt “disrespected” was the catalyst. Once that statement was made, the team may well have felt the need to get out ahead of the inevitable allegations of racism. Regardless, imagine what a Ravens defense in its Ray Lewis, Ed Reed heyday would have done to this arrogant kid and his self-proclaimed instinctive, athletic mastery of the game.

  24. Because no one involved is good enough at what they do. Owners, execs, managers, QB. This team is just wasting everyone’s time.

  25. You would think we were talking about a young Tom Brady here.
    This is Kyle Murray, a good QB but undersized QB who still has a lot to prove on the field. Oh and please don’t compare him to Russell Wilson who is also short compared to most NFL QBs but at least he built like a tank and has skins on the wall unlike Murray.

  26. The Cardinals were idiots for putting this into the contract and Kyler’s team were idiots for agreeing to it in the first place. This makes the franchise look terrible and it makes Kyler look terrible. The only way this goes away is if the Kyler and the team overachieve, making the possibility that their “franchise QB” isn’t studying enough film a non-story.

  28. Kyler needs to remove the word “I” from his vocabulary. As for the GM, I hear NE has an opening for a good talent evaluator. Offensive coordinator also.

  29. Murray’s poor pocket skills wasn’t unknown to DCs across the NFL. His own words declared his lack of interest in studying and improving them. The problem wasn’t unknown but mere not acknowledged.

  30. Also, the clause has essentially served its purpose. Now the whole world knows about it and the pressure will be strong on Kyler to produce. And the pressure doesn’t even have to come from the Cardinals directly (though they surely will exert some). People are going to be watching even more closely than they already would have, picking apart his game film like the Zapruder film. He better be throwing some Magic Loogies out there.

  31. “The Cardinals surely don’t want Murray to have a new agent. If he gets one, the Cardinals immediately are on the clock to do a new deal — especially if the new agent demands what would essentially be a financial apology from the team.” …and that’s when you quietly look around for the best trade you can get, and cut your losses. No player who signs a big deal is worthy of ANOTHER big deal just because he fired his agent. It’s not about disrespect. It’s about ignoring distractions, doing the work, doing the work again, and do some more work to become great. But, yeah, definitely the Cardinals put the clause in the contract because they have concerns. Murray should own up to it, pledge to do better, and not whine. Leaders don’t whine.

  32. Murray didn’t prove he deserved a new contract before 2023. Too many red flags related to character issues, and the sudden collapse in the last third of 2021 season. On another note, I would say, that Murray has been praised ad nauseam for superior athletic qualities. But in his case, those qualities only compensate for the fact he is way too short.
    Murray doesn’t see the middle of the field when he is in the pocket, and will never be able to do so. Athletism and QB athletism are two different things.

