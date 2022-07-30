Aaron Rodgers on his receivers: I like the guys that we got

USA TODAY Images

The Packers traded Davante Adams to the Raiders and lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Chiefs in free agency. Adams and Valdes-Scantling combined for 149 receptions for 1,983 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021.

Green Bay signed veteran Sammy Watkins and drafted Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure.

Aaron Rodgers appears less concerned about the team’s 2022 wideouts than Packers fans are.

“I like the guys that we got,” Rodgers told NFL Network on Saturday. “Obviously not having Davante, who took the lion’s share of the targets last year and had an incredible season, there’s going to be the same amount of balls and yards and touchdowns to go around. So now it’s a matter of: Who’s going to be in those situations to make those plays?”

Rodgers joked earlier this week about incumbent Allen Lazard and Adams both being future Hall of Famers. But the quarterback is counting on Lazard to step up.

Lazard set career highs with 40 catches for 513 yards and eight touchdowns a year ago.

“Obviously, Allen Lazard is going to step into the No. 1 role,” Rodgers said, “and I think it’s going to be a very seamless transition for him as a primary blocker and kind of a niche guy for us, to get an opportunity to get more throws, be No. 1 in the progression more often.”

Rodgers expects Watson, a second-round selection, to return from the active/physically unable to perform list in a “few weeks,” but he already has established a rapport with Doubs.

“Romeo Doubs has had a really nice start to the camp,” Rodgers said. “He’s been getting a lot of attention based on some of the plays that he’s made. I like the approach. Very understated kid, very humble kid from kind of inner city L.A., made his way to Nevada.

“I was sitting with him at lunch the other day and really just marveling. It’s surprising how many teams passed on him. Whatever reason it was, we all feel really good about Romeo and the start he’s gotten off to.”

Rodgers also praised Watkins and Randall Cobb.

“I think those guys are a little more dangerous because they have so much more to play for,” Rodgers said.

Time will tell, but for now, Rodgers isn’t having sleepless nights worrying about who’s going to catch passes from him. Then again, what choice does he have? Adams isn’t coming back.