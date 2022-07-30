Arthur Smith ends Falcons practice after a pair of fights

USA TODAY Sports

As “Back Together Saturday” unfolds, one coach already is working to pry guys apart.

Falcon coach Arthur Smith pulled the plug on practice after two fights, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The first one involved defensive lineman Jalen Dalton. The second one included nose tackle Anthony Rush.

In the first via, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com, a “good-sized scrum” erupted, and Dalton was kicked out of practice. Smith “was not pleased . . . at all.”

Some coaches welcome the idea of scuffling, because football players need to have an edge and an attitude. Many coaches prefer the players displaying the ability to know when to turn it off, since the inability to do so eventually results in 15 yards of field position being lost during games.

Also, guys can get injured during fights — especially when someone inevitably decides to swing a gloved hand toward a helmeted head.