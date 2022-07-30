Commanders sign veteran tackle Rashod Hill

Posted by Mike Florio on July 30, 2022, 9:15 AM EDT
Tackle Rashod Hill spent six seasons with the Vikings. He’s now getting a shot to make the team in Washington.

Agent Brett Tessler announced on Twitter that Hill has signed with the Commanders.

Hill appeared in 74 games with 22 starts during his time with the Vikings.

Initially signed by the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Hill ended up in Minnesota, where he found a home. He’s now looking for a new one, and the first crack comes with the Commanders.

Hill can play left or right tackle. And for guys who aren’t in the starting lineup, flexibility is critical.

