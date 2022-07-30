Isaiah Weston carted off from Browns practice with knee injury

Getty Images

The Browns had another receiver suffer an injury during a training camp practice.

After recent injuries to Anthony Schwartz and David Bell, undrafted rookie Isaiah Weston was carted off the field on Saturday. Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns said following practice that Weston suffered a knee injury.

Weston signed with Cleveland out of Northern Iowa, making the jump from FCS to the NFL.

Schwartz is dealing with a knee injury and Bell has a foot injury. Neither Schwartz nor Bell are expected to be out for an extended period of time.