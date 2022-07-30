Isaiah Weston carted off from Browns practice with knee injury

Posted by Myles Simmons on July 30, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Browns had another receiver suffer an injury during a training camp practice.

After recent injuries to Anthony Schwartz and David Bell, undrafted rookie Isaiah Weston was carted off the field on Saturday. Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns said following practice that Weston suffered a knee injury.

Weston signed with Cleveland out of Northern Iowa, making the jump from FCS to the NFL.

Schwartz is dealing with a knee injury and Bell has a foot injury. Neither Schwartz nor Bell are expected to be out for an extended period of time.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Isaiah Weston carted off from Browns practice with knee injury

  1. Dang man idk if it’s really worth it to go out and get another wr right now…who would be available someone like will fuller who played with watson before? Obj now that baker isn’t on the team? As long as cooper and Donovan people’s jones stay healthy they don’t need to worry about it that much.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.