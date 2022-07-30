Jaguars cut rookie kicker Andrew Mevis after ugly misses, including one that hit Dave Campo

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 30, 2022
Most players get more than four days of training camp to show what they can do, but Jaguars rookie kicker Andrew Mevis did not have a start to training camp like most players.

Mevis was cut by the Jaguars just four days into camp after a disastrous start that had reporters on the scene describing him missing wildly, with field goals coming up short, missing badly wide, and in one case hitting former Cowboys head coach Dave Campo, who does commentary for a local radio station and was off to the side of the practice field.

Multiple reporters on the scene described Mevis missing kicks and not even coming close.

Mevis spent four years at Fordham before transferring to Iowa State last year, and he had a good enough final season in college that the Jaguars thought he was worth signing. But his disastrous training camp may make Jacksonville his first and last NFL stop.

