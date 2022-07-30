Nick Siranni: Jalen Reagor is “battling for a spot”

USA TODAY Sports

After the draft, Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman said of 2020 first-rounder receiver Jalen Reagor, “He’s going to be here.”

He currently is. And he’s trying to keep it that way.

Asked about how Reagor fits in on Saturday, coach Nick Sirianni used the work “battling” five times.

“We have great depth at the wide receiver position,” Sirianni said. “He’s battling. He’s battling for a spot, and he is working with the twos right now. He’s gotten a lot of balls over the last two days out here, so he’s done a nice job and he is battling for a spot, he’s battling for his return spot. He’s worked hard in the offseason to come back in great shape. That’s something that we all noticed in the conditioning test, how good of shape Jalen was in. Yeah, he’s just battling for a spot.

A spot in the starting lineup won’t be easy to achieve, given the presence of 2021 first-rounder DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, for whom a 2022 first-round pick was traded. Quez Watkins is the projected starter in the slot.

Still, unless he’s traded, Reagor likely won’t be going anywhere. His four-year rookie contract is fully guaranteed, with $1.816 million due this year and $2.419 million due in 2023.

In 2021, Reagor appeared in all 17 regular-season games. He had 33 catches for 299 yards and two touchdowns.