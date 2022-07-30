Steelers announce Hall of Honor Class of 2022

Getty Images

The Steelers announced their Hall of Honor Class of 2022 on Saturday. Myron Cope, Sam Davis, Ray Mathews and Heath Miller earned induction into the club.

“Myron is the first one we are putting in the Hall that was never employed by the Steelers. A great broadcasting career and certainly one of a kind,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said, via the team website. “Sam was an undrafted player. He came on a little bit slow and worked his way into being a foundation of that line. I remember people talking about Ray. I know my dad and grandfather used to talk about him and thought he was a great player. Heath was a model citizen, a team player, unselfish. Did whatever needed to be done to have success. His work ethic was fantastic.

“We started this with the idea there would be players and others that aren’t going to be recognized in Canton but deserve this kind of recognition. I think this group really fits that description in terms of people that made great contributions. Wanted to make sure that people like this are recognized.”

Cope became a household name when he was hired as the radio color commentator for Steelers games in 1970. He worked through the 2004 season, becoming a Pittsburgh legend in the process. Cope died in 2008 at 79.

Cope also was the creator of the famous Terrible Towel.

He was the first pro football broadcaster to be elected to the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2005 and was presented the Pete Rozelle Radio and Television Award at the 2005 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremonies in Canton, Ohio.

Davis, who died in 2019 at 75, entered the league as an undrafted rookie and rose to become offensive team captain for much of his career. He played 13 NFL seasons — all with Pittsburgh — and was a member of four Super Bowl-winning teams.

Mathews played for the Steelers from 1951-59 and reached two Pro Bowls. He totaled 230 receptions for 3,919 yards and 34 touchdowns in his time with Pittsburgh.

Miller entered the NFL as a first-round choice in 2005 and played 11 seasons, starting 167 of 168 games played. He also started all 15 postseason contests that he played. Miller’s 168 regular-season games played are the most by a tight end in Steelers’ history.

The team introduced the Hall of Honor in 2017, an idea that came from Rooney, along with late chairman Dan Rooney. The Hall of Honor was established to recognize former players, coaches and front office personnel who played an integral role in the success of the franchise. To be considered, a player must be retired at least three years and played a minimum of three seasons for the Steelers. Former coaches and contributors had to make significant contributions to the team and community.