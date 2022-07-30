Todd Bowles keeps door open on the possibility of outside help at center

USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles downplayed the notion of looking for outside help, with center Ryan Jensen gone until November at the earliest.

On Saturday, Bowles downplayed the notion that he downplayed the notion of looking for outside help. Asked if he was sure that the team would stick with in-house candidates like Robert Hainsey and Nick Leverett, Bowles was blunt.

“We’re not sure of anything yet,” Bowles said. “We’ve been in shorts and T-shirts. That will work itself out as training camp goes, and depending on how that works out, we’ll see if we go outside of the house or not.”

The most prominent option on the free-agent market is former Browns starter, and current NFLPA president, JC Tretter. For now, the Bucs apparently will see what Hainsey and Leverett can do.