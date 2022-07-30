Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow will be back in when he’s ready

USA TODAY Sports

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow underwent an appendectomy earlier this week and has been away from the facility ever since.

There still doesn’t appear to be any concern that Burrow will be out for too long. But at this point, the Bengals don’t have a firm date for when he’ll be back.

“I don’t have any timetable,” head coach Zac Taylor said on Saturday, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We’re just trying to give him some privacy, and I’m sure he’ll be back in when he’s ready.”

Once Burrow’s back, there’s a chance he’ll have an acclimation period before getting back to being a full participant. But Taylor wasn’t sure if that will be the case or what it could look like.

“That’s hard for me to predict right now, so I’ll just stay away from making that prediction,” Taylor said.

The Bengals play the Cardinals in their first preseason game on Aug. 13.