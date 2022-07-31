49ers, Deebo Samuel agree to three-year contract extension

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 31, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

Deebo Samuel will soon be getting back to work for the 49ers.

Samuel, the star wide receiver who has been sitting out training camp practices while negotiating a new contract, has agreed to a three-year extension, according to multiple reports.

It’s reportedly worth $71.55 million, including $58.1 million guaranteed. Although the full structure of the contract is not yet out, the topline numbers are almost identical to the three-year, $72 million contract DK Metcalf just signed with the Seahawks.

Samuel is coming off an outstanding season in which he caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and led the league with an average of 18.2 yards per catch, while also running the ball 59 times for 365 yards and eight touchdowns. The 49ers want to build a big-play offense around new starting quarterback Trey Lance, and they think Samuel and Lance are going to be a great combination for years to come.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “49ers, Deebo Samuel agree to three-year contract extension

  1. This is a bad deal for Deebo.
    The way he plays, this will be his last big deal. Injuries are going to get him. He’s my favorite player but just like Kittle–these guys play the game the way it’s supposed to. Hard and fast. Makes for shorter careers though, sadly.

  2. Good move for the 49ers. That’s less than what Tyreek Hill got and for my money, I’m taking Deebo over him over the next few years.

    Now they should get working on Bosa. If only there was a large cap hit player who they don’t plan on playing who they can cut to open space…

  3. Deebo Samuel had 1770 yards from scrimmage and scored 16 TDs in 2021. The Chargers’ Austin Ekeler had 1558 yards from scrimmage and scored 20 TDs. Deebo gets a lot of press and is getting paid for his accomplishments. Ekeler is his equal, but doesn’t get his press, or his money.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.