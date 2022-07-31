Aaron Donald: As long as Sean McVay’s here, I’m going to be here

July 31, 2022
Super Bowl: Rams vs Bengals
Before the Rams won the Super Bowl in February, there was talk about two key members of the organization walking away from football.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald contemplated retirement and head coach Sean McVay was linked with a move to broadcasting. Speculation about both moves lingered for a while before both men confirmed that they would be back for the 2022 season.

On Saturday, Donald said that he would not be back if McVay had made a different decision about his future with the Rams and added that a change of heart for McVay will likely lead to Donald walking away as well.

“Not at all. Not at all,” Donald said on NFL Network. “If Sean ain’t here — I told Sean when he first got here. We came up with some things early and I first told him as long as he’s the head coach here, I want to continue to build my legacy with him. As long as he’s here and I got the ability to still play at a high level, I’m going to be here. When he’s gone and it’s all said and done, that probably will be when I’m hanging it up, too.”

Donald signed a new deal that sets him up to make $95 million through the 2024 season and McVay is working toward an extension of his own. The terms of that deal will likely shed light on how long both men are likely to be in Los Angeles.

  1. Aaron Donald was already a first ballot hall of famer with his 7 1st team all-pro selections,3 time NFL defensive player of the year and 98 career sacks at defensive tackle and the SB win was just icing on the cake. Aaron is in that rare handful of all-time great defensive linemen with Reggie White,Bruce Smith and Howie Long that can play elite DE and DT. Those guys don’t come around too often.

