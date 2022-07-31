After settlement efforts go nowhere, Deshaun Watson ruling is expected on Monday

Judge Sue L. Robinson didn’t get the memo regarding the value for a Friday bad news dump.

PFT has confirmed that the former federal judge has informed the NFL and the NFL Players Association that a decision in the Deshaun Watson appeal hearing is coming on Monday. The news was first reported by Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, efforts to resolve the situation via negotiations went nowhere. Although Judge Robinson did not actively encourage settlement efforts, some believe that she waited to issue a ruling in order to encourage the two sides to achieve their own solution. In theory, the fact that she has told the parties that a decision is coming on Monday (and the fact that she told them it wasn’t coming on Friday) operated as a de facto last call to work out a deal that leaves both parties a little upset, in lieu of a formal ruling that could leave one of the parties very upset.

As one source put it, however, the chances of a settlement currently are slim.

PFT previously reported that the Browns are bracing for an eight-game suspension. One source with knowledge of the submissions made by the parties estimated that the final suspension could land in the range of two to eight games.

If Judge Robinson imposes any discipline at all, the league and the union will have the right to appeal to the Commissioner. The case ends only if she finds that Watson should have no punishment whatsoever.

Although Watson was sued by 24 different massage therapists for alleged sexual misconduct during massage sessions, the league presented evidence as to only five of the alleged victims. One of the cases was based sole on a media report; it’s our understanding that the judge disregarded that specific claim.

Presumably, Judge Robinson’s decision will be made available for publicly. Since it involves a player and not an owner, the league will have less of a reason to sweep it all under the rug.

21 responses to “After settlement efforts go nowhere, Deshaun Watson ruling is expected on Monday

  1. Anything under 2 years would be a farce. The Trevor Bauer suspension should be the absolute minimum.

  2. No credible claims of violence, force, intimidation, threats of coercion were presented by the NFL. 2 yrs or even 1 yr is beyond ridiculous and won’t happen.

  3. No matter how long the suspension is, it’s kinda hard to not be peeved that this guy was traded and rewarded with a massive, fully guaranteed contract in the middle of all of this. They could suspend him for 2 years and it would still be a farce. I hope the Browns and Watson spend the next ten years in the NFL cellar where they belong.

  8. seems to be endless people who want to see bad things happen to DW and the Browns. im sure i will get lots of thumbs down.. guess what ? Browns fans dont care !!!

  9. Again, ignore the lawyer claims and media reports, and focus on what was shown when actual evidence was presented. Two grand juries found insufficient evidence to even charge him, much less convict. The NFL investigation specifically found no evidence of assault, coercion, or force. Exactly what would warrant ANY suspension? Bad press by biased media jumping to conclusions?

  10. Ridley got a full year for gambling, a victimless crime. Hopkins got 6 games for PED, also victimless. One year minimum.

  11. If Calvin Ridley got suspended a year for gambling, if there is any truth to the 24 plus women saying he did this, I would think it should be more than a year.

  12. The Haslam, Kraft, Snyder suspensions should set the low bar for high dudgeon, Mongo.

  15. Until the NFL holds owners responsible for their bad behavior (try never), it is hypocritical for the league to punish players. Let criminal and civil courts deal with off the field issues, and the league can try to do a decent job of resolving actual football related infractions. Not that they have a good track record of doing so.

  17. He should get an indefinite suspension where he can apply for reinstatement at the beginning of 2023 (March, for the league season). The only way I think the league can justify less than that is if they make him return his salary for last season and treat it as time served. I don’t know if there is any kind of precedent for that happening…

  18. Well NFL, we’ll find out what you really think about women and assaults and not just your rhetoric.

  19. Just get it over with so people can start being pissed over the amount of suspension!1 He is a quitter, and has a sex problem. May be the only thing he can’t quit. Here’s hoping for 2 years!!

  21. Soliciting prostitution, which Watson’s lawyer has already admitted is a State felony in Texas. A second offense is a class 3 felony. So by Watson’s own admission he committed over 60 felonies. If anyone things this only requires a few games they are nuts!

