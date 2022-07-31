Brandon Scherff gets no real excitement from facing Washington in Week One

Getty Images

It’s not quite Russell Wilson returning to Seattle, but Week One includes former Washington guard Brandon Scherff going back to FedEx Field.

Scherff, a five-time Pro Bowler who spent seven years with Washington before finally hitting the open marker, was asked by reporters on Sunday whether he’s excited to face his old team to start the season.

“Not actually, not really,” Scherff said. “I had a great time and a great experience in Washington, and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for all the coaches that I played with through there. For me, Week One is another game that I have to get myself ready for and you know, we just got to get show up and get ready to play because they’re a heck of a team.”

Reasonable minds may differ on whether the Commanders are a “heck of a team.” But the Jaguars have been a heck of a bad team in recent years, so any team they face, until they prove otherwise, should be regarded as a heck of a team.