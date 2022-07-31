Brett Veach: We still want a long-term deal with Orlando Brown Jr.

Getty Images

The Chiefs have been operating without their left tackle at training camp, as Orlando Brown Jr. has still yet to report.

Kansas City placed the franchise tag on Brown in March and the two sides failed to reach a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline.

Because Brown has not yet signed his franchise tender, he’s technically not under contract and not subject to fines for not reporting to camp.

This week, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said the Chiefs remain interested in getting Brown signed to a long-term deal eventually.

“The agency has advisors around him, and we respect his decision,” Veach said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “And it’s not going to limit our pursuit of him next year. We’re gonna continue to try to get him locked up.”

Veach added that the situation is “the business side.”

“It’s not always pretty, but it’s reality,” he said. “But that won’t at all limit our want or desire to put this behind us and then hopefully get something done next year with him.”

Still, Veach said he doesn’t know when Brown may sign his tender and report. Brown is set to make $16.7 million on the franchise tender in 2022.

“I haven’t gotten any indication of when that might happen,” Veach said. “But again, obviously there’s the time frame that he has until he has to officially report.

“All I know is that we’re excited and anxious to get him back. And when he is ready to come back, we’re going to welcome him with open arms. I’m sure that Coach [Andy Reid] and I will get a chance to have a good conversation with him, and we’ll certainly let him know how much we love him, appreciate him.”