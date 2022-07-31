Bucs activate Don Gardner from PUP

Getty Images

When the Bucs begin their second week of training camp Monday, they will have a new face on hand. The team announced Sunday it has activated cornerback Don Gardner from the active/physically unable to perform list.

Gardner is an undrafted rookie out of South Dakota State.

The Buccaneers now have no players on the active/PUP list. Both Gardner and first-year guard Sadarius Hutcherson were given that designation July 23, but Hutcherson was activated last Friday and now Gardner clears the list.

Since Gardner already counted against the 90-man camp roster limit, no corresponding move was needed to activate him.

Gardner started all 23 games for SDSU the past two seasons and capped his collegiate career with second-team FCS All-America honors from the Associated Press. He led the Jackrabbits with seven pass breakups last year and finished fourth on the squad with 44 tackles.