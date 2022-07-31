Chargers sign Sage Surratt

Getty Images

The Chargers have added some depth at tight end.

Los Angeles announced on Sunday that the club has signed Sage Surratt.

The tight end most recently played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL, winning the league’s championship.

Surratt signed with Detroit as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest last year. He spent training camp with the team and initially signed with the Lions’ practice squad. But Detroit released him from the practice squad shortly after the regular season began.

The Chargers had added to the position earlier in the offseason by signing free agent Gerald Everett. The club also has Donald Parham Jr., Tre’ McKitty, Hunter Kampmoyer, Erik Krommenhoek, and Stone Smartt at tight end.