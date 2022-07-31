Jaguars sign Darryl Williams, cut Naz Bohannon

Getty Images

The Jaguars tweaked their 90-man roster over the weekend.

The team announced the signing of offensive lineman Darryl Williams. Tight end Naz Bohannon was cut in a corresponding move.

Williams played center and guard at Mississippi State and went undrafted in 2020. He spent most of the last two seasons on the Chiefs’ practice squad and spent time on the Patriots roster this offseason.

The Jags drafted center Luke Fortner in the third round this year and he is expected to start at the position this fall. Tyler Shatley and Brandon Scherff are the likely guards.

Bohannon played college basketball at Youngstown State and Clemson and was looking to switch sports after signing with the Jags.