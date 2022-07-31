Jerry Jones tells Kelvin Joseph to “make your name in a positive way” after shooting

Getty Images

Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was not charged with a crime, but in March he was a passenger in a car from which shots were fired, killing a 20-year-old man in Dallas. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was not happy to have a member of his organization anywhere near such a crime.

Jones talked about the incident with Joseph for the first time on Saturday, and he said he told Joseph the Cowboys expect him to be better off the field.

“We obviously don’t need our players to be involved in situations that make this come up about your character,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “He needs to be a good player on and off the field and we’re going to give him a chance to do that. [Our message to him is] Now get in here and be a good player, be a guy everybody depends on, and make your name in a positive way and clean it up.”

Jones then said on the field, Joseph is “having a real good camp.” The Cowboys spent a second-round draft pick on Joseph last year, and they think he’s going to be a good player for them. If he can stay out of trouble off the field.