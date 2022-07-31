Mike Gesicki: I’m not a big complainer about not getting long-term deal

Getty Images

Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki hoped to secure a long-term future in Miami this offseason, but he did not sign a long-term deal with the team and will play out this year under the terms of the franchise tag.

Gesicki has a guaranteed salary of $10.9 million after signing that tag and said on Saturday that he’s not upset about how things played out this offseason.

“It’s a business. The team will do what’s best for the team,” Gesicki said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “You’ve got to go out and perform. There’s not much else to say. I’m not a big complainer about it, make a big deal about it.”

Gesicki said he thinks he’ll get the contract he wants if he earns it this year and doing so will require him to do some different things on the field. Gesicki said there is “definitely a much higher emphasis” on his blocking in the offense being installed by new head coach Mike McDaniel and showing that he’s capable of doing a good job in that area should only make him more valuable when it comes time to resume contract talks.