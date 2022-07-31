Report: Van Jefferson seeing specialist about knee injury

Getty Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay would not say if wide receiver Van Jefferson‘s absence from practice Saturday was related to his offseason knee surgery, but it appears the two things are linked.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jefferson will be seeing a specialist about his knee on Monday. Per the report, Jefferson is likely to miss a few weeks and that he could face surgery depending how things go during Monday’s appointment.

That determination will likely guide next steps for the Rams when it comes to dealing with Jefferson’s absence. The team has players like Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, and Jacob Harris on the depth chart behind Jefferson, but an extended absence could lead them to look for a more experienced option to go with Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson.

One possibility would be bringing back Odell Beckham Jr., but he’s coming off a torn ACL in the Super Bowl and may not be ready to go in time to be an option to fill in for Jefferson.