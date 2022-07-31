Trent Brown at LT, Isaiah Wynn at RT seems like a permanent thing for Patriots

Getty Images

When Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn opted to stay away from voluntary offseason workouts, the team put Trent Brown at left tackle. When Wynn showed up for the mandatory minicamp, he landed on the right side.

In training camp, the roles remain the same. As noted by Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the move has “more of a permanent feeling.”

“It’s feeling like home,” Brown recently said, per Reiss.

In his fifth-year option, Wynn has a guaranteed salary of $10.413 million in 2022. Brown, who signed a two-year deal with the Patriots earlier this year, will make base pay of $13 million through 2023. He also has plenty of money tied to consistently keeping his weight under 365 pounds.