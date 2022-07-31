Trent Brown at LT, Isaiah Wynn at RT seems like a permanent thing for Patriots

Posted by Mike Florio on July 31, 2022, 1:32 PM EDT
New England Patriots Practice
Getty Images

When Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn opted to stay away from voluntary offseason workouts, the team put Trent Brown at left tackle. When Wynn showed up for the mandatory minicamp, he landed on the right side.

In training camp, the roles remain the same. As noted by Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the move has “more of a permanent feeling.”

“It’s feeling like home,” Brown recently said, per Reiss.

In his fifth-year option, Wynn has a guaranteed salary of $10.413 million in 2022. Brown, who signed a two-year deal with the Patriots earlier this year, will make base pay of $13 million through 2023. He also has plenty of money tied to consistently keeping his weight under 365 pounds.

2 responses to “Trent Brown at LT, Isaiah Wynn at RT seems like a permanent thing for Patriots

  1. Trent or Parker with more weeks missed to injury in 2022 would be a good prop bet.

  2. Wynn has shorter arms than you’d want for a Tackle or a left Tackle. He should have been moved to Guard in 2019 or to RT last year.

    Browm is a LT in NE and Wynn will likely look better on the strong side favoring his strong run blocking skills.

    He and Onwenu should be good at opening holes all year on that side.

    NEs OLine is very good. Cole Strange is already impressing and has from Day 1 as a Mankins/Thuney type immediate plug and play.

    NE’s offense as a whole is balanced and deep.

