Allen Lazard aiming to be the No. 1 receiver in the league

Getty Images

Packers receiver Allen Lazard entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, landing on the Jaguars’ practice squad. The Packers found him there late in the 2018 season, and he played one game for them as a rookie. He failed to make the 53-player roster out of training camp in 2019.

Now, Aaron Rodgers is counting on Lazard in “the No. 1 role.”

Lazard has come a long way.

“I want to be the best receiver in the league,” Lazard said, via Bill Huber of SI.com.

Rodgers joked last week about Lazard and Davante Adams both being future Hall of Famers, but the quarterback is counting on Lazard to step up and replace Adams.

Lazard set career highs with 40 catches for 513 yards and eight touchdowns a year ago. He will have a bigger opportunity this year with Adams in Las Vegas.

“I know Davante Adams is still alive. I know Keenan Allen, Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson, guys like that around the league,” Lazard said. “Yes, I’m competing here every single day to earn those reps and targets but, overall, that’s the end goal I want to get to. Having that big-picture mentality but focusing on the small details.

“Right now, it’s just camp. . . . I’m not getting my vision too far down the road. But, ultimately, in the back of my mind, that’s where the end goal will be eventually, but focus on the now, just focus on getting better every single day and knowing I can only get to that level, too, if I have other great guys in my room to complement me.”