Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes is OK after getting stepped on during practice

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 1, 2022, 12:52 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

There was a concerning moment at Chiefs practice on Monday, but apparently it was no big deal.

Reporters on the Kansas City beat noted quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to the injury tent after pulling up in an 11-on-11 drill. Mahomes then emerged with more tape on his left ankle but participated in the rest of practice, which consisted of QBs rolling out and throwing.

Mahomes also jogged to join his teammates for a final stretch at the end of the session.

“He got stepped on,” head coach Andy Reid said after practice, via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. “He’s OK.”

That’s good news for the Chiefs, who could likely use plenty of practice reps with their QB1 as they implement a largely new receiving corps this summer.

4 responses to “Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes is OK after getting stepped on during practice

  1. Mahomes’ career will be determined by his physical health. The more injured he gets, the less valuable he will be as an older and healthy player. Right now he has an intangible quality about him. Remove that dynamic ability and he become average very quickly.

  2. Small. Frail.

    He’s been hurt at the end every year. Remember when his knee was dislocated?

    Good thing Shanahan stopped running the ball with 2RBs doing 6ypc.

  3. This was almost the fantasy scenario that the 49ers & Jimmy are hoping for. Jimmy was on his way to the airport.

  4. This just in…Everyone’s career is determined by their physical health. Who knew?

