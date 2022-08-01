Baker Mayfield: “Everything has been extremely transparent” in QB competition

Getty Images

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said last week that the team is “nowhere near” the point of making any decisions in their quarterback competition and it sounds like the players involved are hearing the same message that he’s sending through the media.

Baker Mayfield has been sharing first-team reps with Sam Darnold through the first week of training camp and he told reporters on Monday that he appreciates how upfront Rhule and the rest of the organization have been about how things will play out this summer.

“Everything has been extremely transparent,” Mayfield said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “They’re telling us exactly how they’re handling it. It’s not being said to one person, and Sam hears another thing; it’s right there in front of us and clear and concise.”

Mayfield said “last week was definitely slower than I would like it to be,” but that he feels more comfortable in the offense heading into the second week of camp. It remains to be seen if that will lead to any change in how the team is handling the competition and it sounds like Mayfield will be the first to know if it does result in a shift.