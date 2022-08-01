Browns activate Jack Conklin off PUP list

Getty Images

The Browns will have their right tackle back at practice as they begin the week.

Cleveland announced on Monday that the team has activated Jack Conklin off the physically unable to perform list.

Conklin suffered a torn patella tendon suffered in Week 12 of last season. He also missed games in 2021 due to a dislocated elbow.

Conklin and the Browns renegotiated the last year of Conklin’s contract so that he’ll earn $8 million guaranteed with $4 million in play-time incentives.

The Browns also announced that they’ve signed receiver Derrick Dillon and waived receiver Isaiah Weston with an injury settlement. Weston was carted off the practice field over the weekend with a knee injury.

Dillon most recently spent time with the Tampa Bay Bandits of the USFL.