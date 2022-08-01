Commanders have “some concern” about Curtis Samuel’s conditioning

Getty Images

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel was limited to five games in his first season with the Commanders and the start to this year’s training camp hasn’t done much to inspire confidence that he’ll be roaring back in 2022.

Samuel was working on a side field on Monday and head coach Ron Rivera said that call was made because the team has “some concern as far as just his overall football conditioning and shape” after reporting to camp. Rivera also said that Samuel’s hamstrings and lower back were tight, but did his best to allay any fears that Samuel will be spending more time on the shelf than on the field again this season.

“The ultimate goal is really the regular season more than anything else,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “This has nothing to do with last year’s groin injury or anything like that. This is just about the plan for him specifically.”

The Commanders took wide receiver Jahan Dotson in the first round of this year’s draft in a move that doesn’t eliminate the need for Samuel to be healthy and productive, but it does leave them better equipped in the event Samuel is unable to provide more of a boost than he gave the offense in 2021.