Dan Campbell on Josh Reynolds: I call him the praying mantis, he’s a spider of death

Getty Images

Lions head coach Dan Campbell made his mark with some entertaining press conferences during his first season with the team and it doesn’t look like he’s changing his approach in his second year running the show in Detroit.

Campbell made that clear while discussing wide receiver Josh Reynolds over the weekend. Reynolds joined the Lions after being cut by the Titans last season and caught 19 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns in seven games for the NFC North team.

Reynolds has now had extended time in the Lions system and Campbell said he is “buying stock” in the wideout heading into the year. He then came up with some colorful ways of explaining why he’s so bullish on Reynolds.

“He’s a different athlete, he’s slippery, man,” Campbell said, via the team’s website. “I call him the ‘praying mantis,’ he’s a spider of death. He’s just — there’s something about him, so — freaking serpent. So, I love where he’s at right now. I really do, I’m glad we got him.”

Reynolds said he likes the “praying mantis” moniker and there will be plenty of smiles in Detroit if adding DJ Chark and Jameson Williams to Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown leads to a jump in offensive production.