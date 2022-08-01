Deshaun Watson suspended six games

Getty Images

The long wait for word on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s suspension came on Monday morning.

PFT has confirmed that Judge Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Watson be suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct and sued in civil court by more than 20 women who were hired to massage him while he was a member of the Texans ahead of this year’s trade to Cleveland.

No fine was issued as part of Robinson’s ruling.

The Browns play the Panthers, Jets, Steelers, Falcons, Chargers, and Patriots in their first six games of the season. Jacoby Brissett is expected to be the starting quarterback in Watson’s absence.

Watson has settled the cases with all but one of those women as of Monday morning, but the matter of his NFL suspension may not be a settled matter. Watson or the NFL could appeal the decision and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would hear any appeal. Goodell could impose a longer suspension if he does hear an appeal.

The NFLPA issued a statement on Sunday suggesting Watson will not appeal and calling for the league to take the same approach.