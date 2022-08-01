Deshaun Watson suspended six games

Posted by Josh Alper on August 1, 2022
Deshaun Watson Press Conference
Getty Images

The long wait for word on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s suspension came on Monday morning.

PFT has confirmed that Judge Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Watson be suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct and sued in civil court by more than 20 women who were hired to massage him while he was a member of the Texans ahead of this year’s trade to Cleveland.

No fine was issued as part of Robinson’s ruling.

The Browns play the Panthers, Jets, Steelers, Falcons, Chargers, and Patriots in their first six games of the season. Jacoby Brissett is expected to be the starting quarterback in Watson’s absence.

Watson has settled the cases with all but one of those women as of Monday morning, but the matter of his NFL suspension may not be a settled matter. Watson or the NFL could appeal the decision and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would hear any appeal. Goodell could impose a longer suspension if he does hear an appeal.

The NFLPA issued a statement on Sunday suggesting Watson will not appeal and calling for the league to take the same approach.

79 responses to “Deshaun Watson suspended six games

  4. 6 games for 26 accusations. She waited for him to settle all his cases so it wouldn’t look as bad but that didn’t even happen. The nfl is such a joke, like watching wrestling. Everything is pre determined.

  7. So weak. Goodell had better bump it to a year minimum. A quarter for every sexual assault…

  9. Basically 23 since he never played last year. Still, not nearly long enough especially since he got paid staying home last year.

  11. 6 games is a slap on the wrist. I would be surprised and disappointed if the NFL did not appeal and make it closer to a year suspension.

    I would love a Florio breakdown on how she came to 6 games. Even the “owners are held to a higher standard” argument doesn’t fly to me given he has about 100 accusers and therefore I dont think comps to the owners who has issues.

  12. Good. This took way, way, too long. Watson is incredibly fortunate with this decision and is smart to accept it. Roger’s on the clock!

  13. Time to move on…..let the suspension stand, don’t appeal and get ready for football games to begin.

  21. Snyder had double the amount of payoffs and got a grand total of 0 games suspended

  22. So Watson’s first game back as a Brown will land right in the middle of breast cancer awareness month, the time of year when teams and players drape themselves in pink merch to highlight just how important women’s issues are to the league. Oh the irony.

  23. 6 games for being a perverted sexual predator. Unacceptable! Shouldn’t be playing ever again.

  25. NFL is the one place where talent triumphs over character. Such a shame!! And we will have people rooting for this guy after 6 games

  27. Just a friendly reminder that Josh Gordon, who smoked a plant, was treated SIGNIFICANTLY more harshly with not a victim in sight.

  28. Judges mean nothing to Judge Dredd (Goodell). This is still a kangaroo court process (and I am not endorsing Watson’s actions). The NFL can appeal to the commissioner handpicked by the owners, and who is still judge, jury and executioner. Judge Robinson is a carny sideshow to distract the rubes (fans)

  29. Zeke was suspended for the same amount of time, which had zero proof or charges filed against him.. this league man..

  30. Your move, Roger. Let it die or make an example. Both have pros and cons for the NFL.

  31. I guess the Browns are relieved now. They can probably go 3-3 in those six games, looking at their schedule. It will be interesting to see if any fans protest the away games. My guess is this will be swept under the rug by next year – which is a travesty.

  33. I’m pretty stunned and disappointed. I think suspending him indefinitely and allowing him to apply for reinstatement after the season would have set a strong standard for the rest of the league…

  34. Please for the love of God let this finally be over now. I’m sick of hearing about it

  38. The fact that the judge is a woman and her name is Sue…. and only 6 games, this whole thing is so weird! The NFL deserves what it gets

  39. That’s so weak. That man deserves at least one season hopefully the NFL fixes this. And I still can’t believe Browns fans are celebrating this man after years of talking about Big Ben

  44. 6 games is a blessing to him. I guess being rich will always get you off the hook.

  46. Well, that’s 6 more games than Robert Kraft got… and he is supposed to be held to a higher standard.

  51. I was expecting between 6 and 8 games, based on the wording of the CBA.
    But no fine?

    I hope Goodell can “enhance” the overall punishment.

  53. If the NFL is truly concerned with their reputation they will appeal and hand down a longer suspension. Now as a fan I am very discouraged with the NFL not just for the Watson situation, but other things they have handled in the past. It looks like as a society we are losing our morals.

  54. 6 games is a joke. If the NFL doesn’t appeal this for a longer suspension, then we know they don’t care about sexual assault/crimes against women.

  55. What a joke and a gift to the Browns. I was expecting at least 8 and a fine of last year’s salary. That would be 16 + 8 games.

    I guess the spin is 16 games last year, and 6 this year.

    His agent sure played this wonderful, with 45 million banked, a low salary this year, got to save a year of wear and tear + get paid last year. HOF agenting of bad situation.

  56. It is always going to bother me that DeShaun Watson was considered as clean as Captain America before he asked out of Houston, a little too convenient that the barrage of accusations came out shortly after that. These men are owned by Billionaire and they are allowed to do what they want with their toys

  57. League (Goddell) will make it right. That is what Big Ben got and he had one accuser. The more I think I cannot be surprised by current state in this world the more I need to smack myself in the face and say wake up.

  60. Seems fair given transgressions by owners and front office personnel that goes unpunished.

  63. Should be at least a season. What reasoning is six games? 1 game per 6 women he abused?

  64. Absolute nonsense. The NFL should be embarrassed and everyone with a mother, wife & daughter should be outraged! The privilege of wealth & sporting culture – a pathetic cultural phenomenon.

  65. wow what a joke, so smoking weed, or betting gets you a longer suspension than sexually assaulting not 1 not 2 not 3 but 24 women. I hope women across America boycott the NFL.

  67. And the league will definitely appeal to itself and overrule the judges decision…

  68. Roped in by their own rhetoric. Once they committed to the idea of punishing owners for misconduct as or more severely than the owners, this was inevitable. If they had given him a year or more, than the next time and owner got caught doing something, the penalty would have to be worse. You think the owners would stand for that?

  69. So….Ben got suspended 4 games for one random accusation that never materialized. Hopkins gets 6 games for what was basically adderall. Then Watson gets 6 games with over twenty women accusing him?

    The NFL truly is a joke when it comes to consistency…

  70. The CBA calls for a 6 game suspension for a first offense does it not? Rules are rules until Goodell decides they’re not, so I expect an appeal and a year long suspension.

  73. Man, Deshaun got really lucky that there was no video tape, or else he might’ve really gotten in trouble! #ProtectTheShield

  75. starfan79 says:
    August 1, 2022 at 8:41 am

    Zeke was suspended for the same amount of time, which had zero proof or charges filed against him.. this league man..

    ========

    “zero proof or charges filed against him”. Exactly the same situation, same punishment. Point?

  79. The NFL needs to reconvene and REDUCE Calvin Ridley yearr long suspension ASAP. This gesture would REWRITE a WRONG and go a long way in the big picture.

