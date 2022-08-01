Ex-Lion Tyrell Crosby blasts team for handling of his injuries

Getty Images

Former Lions offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby spent all of last season on injured reserve, and he’s now a free agent. As he considers whether he has an NFL future, he’s not happy with how the only team he played for treated him.

Crosby told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that he feels betrayed by how the Lions treated him last year, when he suffered what was originally called a hamstring strain in training camp, then played only briefly in the preseason, ended up on injured reserve for the entire regular season, and then had back surgery in December for what he called a misdiagnosed injury.

Crosby now says Lions coaches berated him for missing practice time, accused him of not wanting to compete, and treated him like a piece of meat. Still recovering from back surgery, Crosby says he isn’t sure if he’ll play in the NFL again, but wouldn’t want to play for the Lions now that he knows how they treat their players.

Asked about Crosby’s comments this morning, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he didn’t see any need to address the issue with his players because they know they can talk to him directly if they have an issue. Even if that’s not how Crosby sees it.