Giants rookie Dane Belton breaks collarbone

Getty Images

The Giants have lost their third safety and part-time nickel back for a significant amount of time.

Rookie Dane Belton broke his collarbone, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

The injury occurred at Saturday’s practice and could keep him out into the start of the season, though the Giants are hoping for a speedy recovery that gets him back in time for the season opener.

The Giants made Belton a fourth-round draft selection out of Iowa. He started as a hybrid safety/linebacker for the Hawkeyes the past three seasons and made five interceptions last year.

With Belton’s injury, Andrew Adams likely takes over as the third safety in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s dime package. Adams, who signed with the Giants in July, has started 35 career games.

The Giants have Xavier McKinney and Julian Love as starters.