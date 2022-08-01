Giants sign Jarrod Wilson

Getty Images

The Giants have made a move to solidify some depth in their defensive backfield.

New York announced on Monday that the team has signed veteran safety Jarrod Wilson. As a corresponding move, the team waived cornerback Jarren Williams with an injury designation.

Wilson played for both the Jets and 49ers last year after spending the offseason program and training camp with the Jaguars.

He appeared in five games with three starts for New York, recording 13 total tackles and a sack. He then played in four games for the 49ers, mostly on special teams.

Wilson started his career with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan in 2016. He became a full-time starter in 2019 with Jacksonville. But with the team’s new regime in 2021, Wilson ostensibly fell out of favor.

In 84 career games with 33 starts, Wilson has three interceptions, nine passes defensed, a pair of forced fumbles, and one sack.

Williams appeared in six games with a pair of starts for New York in 2022. He notched 18 total tackles and a pass defensed in 194 defensive snaps and 69 special teams snaps.