In recent weeks, as news surfaced regarding the evidence that was, and wasn’t, introduced in the three-day Deshaun Watson hearing, a sense emerged that Judge Sue L. Robinson wouldn’t come close to suspending Watson for a full year. However, most football fans may not have been paying attention during one of the slowest periods of the year for the NFL.

Most football fans won’t realize that, despite 24 civil cases (23 have settled), the league introduced evidence as to four accusers before Judge Robinson, not 24. Most fans have witnessed the manner in which attorney Tony Buzbee has worked the court of public opinion for more than 16 months. Many fans have decided that Watson deserves a suspension longer than six games.

We’ve posted this question on Twitter. Do you agree with Deshaun Watson being suspended six games? With nearly 20,000 ballots cast in little more than an hour, 77.6 percent say no.

Voting remains open until tomorrow morning. Usually, the numbers don’t change all that much from the first hour.

While there’s a chance that some disagree because they think six games is too much, the pro-Watson crowd generally regards six games as good next.

Public reaction will be a factor in the NFL’s final decision as to whether an appeal should be filed to the Commissioner, and in the Commissioner’s decision on appeal. The league can’t afford to be perceived being as too lenient with players who commit misconduct against women. That lesson was learned via the disaster of the Ray Rice case.

Judge Robinson already has determined that Watson engaged in misconduct. If the voices objecting to a six-game suspension become loud enough, the league will have no choice but to exercise its prerogative to increase it.

27 responses to “Initial public reaction to Deshaun Watson suspension is not positive

  4. Let me guess – fans of the Steelers, Bengals and Browns all think the suspension should be waaaaay longer and they all voted 14 times.

  5. I think he deserves a year long ban. Watson made the league look bad, and Cleveland made the league look weak, but this 6 game suspension makes the league look powerless. Today, Watson is smiling, he’s gotten away with it and been paid unprecedentedly in the process. The NFL needs to show the fans they have some semblance of authority left

  6. This works in Goodell’s favor. He can bump it up to 8 or 10 games and talk about how seriously the league takes issues like this.

  7. Calvin Ridley gets a1 year for “gambling”, but this serial predator gets 6 games? The NFL is a joke.

  8. First rule of thumb – don’t rely on Twitter to gauge public opinion – or to get any type of useful information for that matter.

  9. Minimum of one year suspension is the only acceptable punishment for what has transpired. One does not “settle” unless there is something there to silence. If he were so secure that he did nothing wrong, he should go to court. And he should be paid for that so that the Browns feel some financial pain in their stupidity.

  11. The poll question is too vague. People voting no could be ones who think he shouldn’t have been suspended at all.

  12. This will not help Deshaun’s popularity outside of Cleveland. At least with a year suspension, some people would have thought that Deshaun paid the price for his actions. 6 games seems like he got away with something and people don’t like that.

  13. The six-game suspension will cost Deshaun Watson $333,333 in salary, and that will hurt especially when your Contract is $230.000.000 Guarantee , While Calvin Ridley got a SEASON LONG Suspension for placing $100 wagers on NFL games total bets of 1500 that did NOT include the Falcons. In the bets for those games, Ridley won and profited $654. $654 he profited while his contract was 4 year $10,900,711. Average yearly salary $2.7 Million.

  14. if the league really wanted a longer suspension, they would have presented information from more than 4 of the plaintiffs, along with newspaper accounts of a fifth. they and the prosecutors in texas cooked this case and here are the results. money talks and everything else (including the 66 massage therapists) walks.

  16. I think that the owners should face greater punishment Jones, Haslem, Kraft and Snyder. oh I forgot the league turns a blind eye to what the owners do what Watson did was wrong but what the owners did was equally as bad.

  17. Seems like this was the likely result when the league decided to present only 5 cases to Sue. And 1 wasn’t even part of the lawsuit.

  18. Seeing that half of the world is female, and there are some males who realize football is just a game … I could see this being the case. Any regular person does what he did … they’re fired and probably in jail.

  20. Slippery slope when fans and media take the position their judgment is better than that of a female federal Judge who saw the evidence and heard the witness testimony.

  23. Asking fans who have had no access to the actual information presented to the judge to now “vote” on the judge’s decision is ridiculous.

  24. I think where there’s smoke there’s fire. There’s also an old saying that you can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich. Well, a grand jury twice refused to indict Watson. So, thinking Watson was going to get much more than a slap on the wrist from the retired judge was/is wishful thinking

  25. This will be yet another black eye for the NFL if the suspension remains at 6 games.

  26. Looks like the compromise unable to get done was done with this six game suspension.
    Why should anyone be positive about the suspension?
    Other players were suspended by the NFL when their suspension also didn’t make sense .
    I’m sure other teams wanted the Browns minus Deshaun Watson for as long as possible this season..,.

  27. A respected, neutral, judge heard both sides and made a decision. The fact that neither side “likes” her decision means she probably made the right one. People need to quit the false outrage over issues that truly do not impact their lives.

