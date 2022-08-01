Inside the Deebo Samuel deal

Getty Images

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, who not long ago wanted out of San Francisco, is staying put. He has a three-year extension, which he has officially signed.

Here are the full details, from a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $24.035 million.

2. 2022 base salary: $965,000, fully guaranteed at signing.

3. 2023 option bonus: $9.215 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

4. 2023 offseason workout bonus: $200,000, fully guaranteed three days after signing.

5. 2023 base salary: $1.080 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

6. 2023 per-game roster bonuses: $750,000, fully guaranteed three days after signing.

7. 2024 offseason workout bonus: $200,000, fully guaranteed three days after signing.

8. 2024 base salary: $20.972 million, guaranteed for injury at signing. Of that amount, $4.555 million is fully guaranteed at signing; the balance becomes fully guaranteed on April 1, 2023.

9. 2024 per-game roster bonuses: $750,000, guaranteed for injury at signing, fully guaranteed as of April 1, 2023.

10. 2025 offseason workout bonus: $200,000.

11. 2025 base salary: $16.601 million.

12. 2025 per-game roster bonuses: $750,000.

It’s a $71.55 million extension, with a maximum value of $73.5 million. Of that amount, $41 million is fully guaranteed at signing. By April 1, 2023, $58.167 million will be fully guaranteed.

The deal includes annual incentives of $650,000; we’ve yet to see the triggers.

Samuel was due to make $4.2 million this year. Unless they cut him after one season, he’ll make the full $58.167 million.

The four-year deal means that he’ll be 29 when he has one year left on the contract. Without an extension, Samuel will be 30 when he becomes a free agent.

Also, the contract includes no restrictions or limitations on how he’s used. As it was explained to PFT, Samuel will do whatever he’s asked to do, like any other player on the team.