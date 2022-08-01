Joe Burrow returns to Bengals facility

USA TODAY Sports

There’s some good news for the Bengals as they get this week of training camp started.

Quarterback Joe Burrow has returned to the facility after undergoing an appendectomy last week. Burrow is not yet getting back to practice, but rolled onto the field in a golf cart to watch the session.

Head coach Zac Taylor said he knew Burrow would be back. But there’s still no timetable for Burrow to re-start his physical activity.

“It’s good to have him around and we’ll just take it day-to-day with him,” Taylor said in his Monday press conference.

As for Burrow spending time on the field, Taylor said that was up to the quarterback.

“Yeah, that’s his call to get out there,” Taylor said. “So, he feels up to it so we’ll let him get out here and spend as much time as he needs to.”

With Burrow sidelined, Cincinnati has Brandon Allen, Jake Browning, and Drew Pitt at quarterback available to practice.